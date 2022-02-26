Stearns Stifles Hodgdon 50-35; Full Recap, Scoring and Pictures

Semis on Saturday

The Class C girls' semifinal round finally took place on Saturday evening, after the weather postponed the games from Friday. In the second game of the session the #1 Stearns Minutemen were taking on the #5 Hodgdon Hawks.

Stearns advanced after easily beating Sumner in the quarterfinal round by a score of 63-27. The Hodgdon Hawks set the Class C girls three-point record for one game by knocking down 10 shots from beyond the arch in their quarterfinal win over #4 Central by a score of 53-32.

1st Quarter

Stearns sprinted out to a 10-2 run before Anna Oliver put in an old-fashioned three-point play. In the first quarter Oliver scored 7 points for the Hawks with Monique Polchies making a three-point field goal. Stearns got 4 points apiece from Makayla Anderson, Alisyn Alley, and Kelly Farber with Kasey Kenyon scoring 2 points. At the end of the first quarter the score Stearns 14 Hodgdon 10

2nd Quarter

The Stearns defense locked in on Oliver and forced the other players for Hodgdon to create their own shots. Alisyn Alley asserted herself offensively for the Minutemen leading the offense scoring 7 points with Farber scoring 5 points. Marissa Dow led the Hawks offense in scoring with 4 points while Oliver put in a three-point field goal, and Polchies made a shot at the buzzer. Going into halftime the score Stearns 26 Hodgdon 19

3rd Quarter

Stearns' defense locked down the Hodgdon offense for a majority of the third quarter and forced the Hawks into difficult shots. The Minutemen got 6 points from Kasey Kenyon with Alisyn Alley adding 5 points and Makayla Anderson scoring 4 points. Anna Oliver scored 4 points for Hodgdon with Polchies and Aleyah Matheson scoring 2 points apiece. At the end of the third the score Stearns 41 Hodgdon 25

4th Quarter

The Stearns Minutemen kept Hodgdon at bay and advanced to the Northern Maine Final on Monday night. Alisyn Alley scored 2 more points and finished with 19 on the night while Kelly Farber totaled 11 points and Makayla Anderson scored 10 points for Stearns. Sadie Thompson scored 2 points in the quarter while Polchies scored 2 points to add to her total of 9 on the night. Anna Oliver led the Hawks scoring 15 points. The final score Stearns 50 Hodgdon 35

