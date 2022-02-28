Aroostook League All-Stars Named; Game Set For March 9 In Caribou

An annual tradition returns

The Aroostook League announced their Senior All-Stars in boys' and girls' basketball for 2021-22 earlier today. On March 9 those named to the team will play in the Aroostook League All-Star game at Caribou High School with the girls’ game beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the boys’ game at 7:00 p.m. A halftime performance will be put on by the Maine Dance Academy.

Donations to a good cause

Proceeds from the All-Star game on March 9 will be put into the Aroostook League Scholarship program, which handed out (10) $400 scholarships to Aroostook County students in 2021. Admission to the game will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.

The final shot

This exhibition game is one last chance for local high school hoops fans to watch the seniors display their talents. All involved are volunteers and the funds generated are going to a great cause.

Congratulations to the Aroostook League Senior All-Stars 2022

Girls All-Stars

Caribou: Gabrielle Sutherland, Mia Theriault; Easton: Kylee Boyce;

Fort Fairfield: Camryn Ala, Eva Callioras, Sarah McShea;

Fort Kent: Allie Morgan, Kassidy O’Leary;

Hodgdon: Kaelyn Lawlor, Monique Polchies:

Houlton: Breanne Barton, Mia Henderson, Olivia Henderson;

Katahdin: Maizy Cullen, Makayla Hartsgrove;

Presque Isle: Courtney Kane, Sadie Lapointe, Faith Sjoberg;

Southern Aroostook: Bre Daggett;

Van Buren; Kylie Laplante

Boys All-Stars

Caribou: Braeden Sargent;

Central Aroostook: Lucas Haines;

Fort Fairfield: Chase Coiley;

Fort Kent: Collin Bennett, Austin Delisle;

Hodgdon: Troy Hipsley, Caleb Nash;

Houlton: Isaiah Gentle, Collin Moody, Caleb Solomon;

Katahdin: Justin Hurlbert;

Madawaska: Adam Gendreau:

Presque Isle: Jackson Maynard, Xavier McAtee, Noah Yarema;

Southern Aroostook: Hunter Burpee, Christopher Caswell;

Van Buren: Blake Martin; Washburn: Beckam Vaughn;

Wisdom: Carter Pelletier