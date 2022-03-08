Aroostook League All-Aroostook For Skiing & Basketball; Full List

Aroostook League All-Aroostook For Skiing &#038; Basketball; Full List

Aroostook County skiers and ballers recognized 

The Aroostook League has announced the league's All-Aroostook All-Stars for the winter seasons. Athletes at member schools are recognized for their performances this year in basketball, alpine skiing, and nordic skiing.

How is All-Aroostook chosen? 

All-Aroostook selections are determined by the coaches across the league in their given sports. The athletes are considered the top performers in their class and sport, regardless of their grade level. Congratulations to all of the following athletes for their selection on this year's Winter Aroostook League All-Aroostook honors.  

Girls Alpine Skiing 

Caribou: 

Araya Caverhill 

Kerrigan Guerrette 

Ella Voisine 

Fort Kent: 

Morgan Cyr 

Kendyl Martin 

Darci Pelletier 

Elly Sirois 

Mallory Sirois 

Shelby Theriault  

Presque Isle: 

Camden York 

Skimeister: 

Ella Bois of Fort Kent 

Boys Alpine Skiing 

Caribou: 

Jude Shea 

Edison Sleeper 

Eliott Sleeper 

Central Aroostook: 

Brighton Kingsbury  

Fort Kent: 

Max Bois 

Devin Gagnon  

Walker Marquis 

Griffin Sibley 

Andre Sirois 

Max Voisine  

Madawaska: 

Pierre Hickey 

Wisdom: 

Sam Roy 

Skimeister: 

Fletcher Marquis of Fort Kent 

Girls Nordic Skiing: 

Caribou: 

Kayley Bell 

Lauren Lister 

Mikaela Spooner 

Kayley Bell via Caribou Athletics
Fort Kent: 

Mira Kelly 

Emma Landry 

Nancy Martin 

Annabelle Reardon 

Rowan Tanguay 

Madawaska: 

Emma Gendreau 

Presque Isle: 

Cassidy Carlisle 

Lacey Jandreau 

Breanna Wasson 

Boys Nordic Skiing: 

Ashland: 

Dane Driscoll 

Clark Condon 

Inyas Janoch 

Caribou: 

Michael Cyr 

George Ferland 

Alden Wilcox 

Fort Kent: 

Max Bois 

Mitchell Harvey 

Quinn Michaud 

Rafael Sanclemente 

Madawaska: 

Robbie Poiesz 

Southern Aroostook: 

Luke Streinz  

Girls Basketball Class B/C 

Caribou: 

Ashlyn Bouchard 

Madelynn Deprey 

Abby Leahy 

Selena Savage 

Central Aroostook: 

Kira Fitzherbert 

Abby Haines 

Fort Fairfield: 

Camryn Ala 

Kassidy Gorneault 

Fort Kent: 

Larissa Daigle 

Lily Oliver 

Hodgdon: 

Anna Oliver 

Sadie Thompson

Anna Oliver of Hodgdon pushes the ball up the court during the 2022 tournament
Houlton: 

Mia Henderson 

Olivia Henderson 

Drew Warman 

Madawaska: 

Chantal Ackley 

Presque Isle: 

Anna Jandreau 

Sadie LaPointe 

Faith Sjoberg 

Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle during the 2022 tournament
Girls Basketball Class D: 

Ashland: 

Kayla MacLean 

East Grand: 

Phoebe Foss 

Easton: 

Kaylee Boyce 

Katahdin: 

Hunter Hartsgrove 

Makayla Hartsgrove 

Southern Aroostook: 

Madison Russell 

Cami Shields 

Madison Shields 

Madison Russell of Southern Aroostook during the State Championship game 2022
Van Buren: 

Kylie Laplante 

Washburn: 

Madelyn Johnston 

Wisdom: 

Abbie Lerman 

Olivia Ouellette 

Lilly Roy 

Boys Basketball Class B/C  

Caribou: 

Reece Cavagnaro 

Liam Dee 

Ari Plante 

Braeden Sargent 

Avery Thibodeau 

Central Aroostook: 

Lucas Haines 

Fort Fairfield: 

Chase Coiley 

Fort Kent: 

Ethan Daigle 

Austin Delisle 

Hodgdon: 

Drew Duttweiler 

Walker Oliver 

Houlton: 

Isaiah Gentle 

Jadon Gentle 

Cody Johnston 

Collin Moody 

Caleb Solomon 

Madawaska: 

Ian Beaulieu 

Carsen Cyr 

Presque Isle: 

Malachi Cummings 

Jack Hallett 

Jackson Maynard 

Xavier McAtee 

Noah Yarema

Boys Basketball Class D 

Easton: 

Evan Carter 

Owen Sweeney 

Katahdin: 

Justin Hurlbert 

Grady Ritchie 

Southern Aroostook: 

Dylan Burpee 

Hunter Burpee 

Chris Caswell 

Camden Porter

Hunter Burpee of Southern Aroostook during the 2022 tournament
Van Buren: 

Henry Hebert 

Washburn: 

Beckam Vaughn 

Wisdom: 

Dominick Gendreau 

Carter Pelletier 

