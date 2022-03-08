Aroostook League All-Aroostook For Skiing & Basketball; Full List

Aroostook County skiers and ballers recognized

The Aroostook League has announced the league's All-Aroostook All-Stars for the winter seasons. Athletes at member schools are recognized for their performances this year in basketball, alpine skiing, and nordic skiing.

How is All-Aroostook chosen?

All-Aroostook selections are determined by the coaches across the league in their given sports. The athletes are considered the top performers in their class and sport, regardless of their grade level. Congratulations to all of the following athletes for their selection on this year's Winter Aroostook League All-Aroostook honors.

Girls Alpine Skiing

Caribou:

Araya Caverhill

Kerrigan Guerrette

Ella Voisine

Fort Kent:

Morgan Cyr

Kendyl Martin

Darci Pelletier

Elly Sirois

Mallory Sirois

Shelby Theriault

Presque Isle:

Camden York

Skimeister:

Ella Bois of Fort Kent

Boys Alpine Skiing

Caribou:

Jude Shea

Edison Sleeper

Eliott Sleeper

Central Aroostook:

Brighton Kingsbury

Fort Kent:

Max Bois

Devin Gagnon

Walker Marquis

Griffin Sibley

Andre Sirois

Max Voisine

Madawaska:

Pierre Hickey

Wisdom:

Sam Roy

Skimeister:

Fletcher Marquis of Fort Kent

Girls Nordic Skiing:

Caribou:

Kayley Bell

Lauren Lister

Mikaela Spooner

Kayley Bell via Caribou Athletics Kayley Bell via Caribou Athletics loading...

Fort Kent:

Mira Kelly

Emma Landry

Nancy Martin

Annabelle Reardon

Rowan Tanguay

Madawaska:

Emma Gendreau

Presque Isle:

Cassidy Carlisle

Lacey Jandreau

Breanna Wasson

Boys Nordic Skiing:

Ashland:

Dane Driscoll

Clark Condon

Inyas Janoch

Caribou:

Michael Cyr

George Ferland

Alden Wilcox

Fort Kent:

Max Bois

Mitchell Harvey

Quinn Michaud

Rafael Sanclemente

Madawaska:

Robbie Poiesz

Southern Aroostook:

Luke Streinz

Girls Basketball Class B/C

Caribou:

Ashlyn Bouchard

Madelynn Deprey

Abby Leahy

Selena Savage

Central Aroostook:

Kira Fitzherbert

Abby Haines

Fort Fairfield:

Camryn Ala

Kassidy Gorneault

Fort Kent:

Larissa Daigle

Lily Oliver

Hodgdon:

Anna Oliver

Sadie Thompson

Anna Oliver of Hodgdon pushes the ball up the court during the 2022 tournament Anna Oliver of Hodgdon pushes the ball up the court during the 2022 tournament loading...

Houlton:

Mia Henderson

Olivia Henderson

Drew Warman

Madawaska:

Chantal Ackley

Presque Isle:

Anna Jandreau

Sadie LaPointe

Faith Sjoberg

Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle during the 2022 tournament Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle during the 2022 tournament loading...

Girls Basketball Class D:

Ashland:

Kayla MacLean

East Grand:

Phoebe Foss

Easton:

Kaylee Boyce

Katahdin:

Hunter Hartsgrove

Makayla Hartsgrove

Southern Aroostook:

Madison Russell

Cami Shields

Madison Shields

Madison Russell of Southern Aroostook during the State Championship game 2022 Madison Russell of Southern Aroostook during the State Championship game 2022 loading...

Van Buren:

Kylie Laplante

Washburn:

Madelyn Johnston

Wisdom:

Abbie Lerman

Olivia Ouellette

Lilly Roy

Boys Basketball Class B/C

Caribou:

Reece Cavagnaro

Liam Dee

Ari Plante

Braeden Sargent

Avery Thibodeau

Central Aroostook:

Lucas Haines

Fort Fairfield:

Chase Coiley

Fort Kent:

Ethan Daigle

Austin Delisle

Hodgdon:

Drew Duttweiler

Walker Oliver

Houlton:

Isaiah Gentle

Jadon Gentle

Cody Johnston

Collin Moody

Caleb Solomon

Madawaska:

Ian Beaulieu

Carsen Cyr

Presque Isle:

Malachi Cummings

Jack Hallett

Jackson Maynard

Xavier McAtee

Noah Yarema

Boys Basketball Class D

Easton:

Evan Carter

Owen Sweeney

Katahdin:

Justin Hurlbert

Grady Ritchie

Southern Aroostook:

Dylan Burpee

Hunter Burpee

Chris Caswell

Camden Porter

Hunter Burpee of Southern Aroostook during the 2022 tournament Hunter Burpee of Southern Aroostook during the 2022 tournament loading...

Van Buren:

Henry Hebert

Washburn:

Beckam Vaughn

Wisdom:

Dominick Gendreau

Carter Pelletier