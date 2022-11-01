The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested five people after what they say may be the largest seizure of fentanyl in the province's history.

The RCMP’s Provincial Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation in September into the trafficking of illegal drugs in Haute-Aboujagane and southeastern New Brunswick.

On Friday, October 28, police arrested a 32-year-old man outside a residence on Aboujagane Road, according to Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston. Police then executed three search warrants at different places in the Haute-Aboujagane and Grand Barachois areas.

Police say they confiscated nearly five kilograms of what is believed to be fentanyl, significant quantities of suspected cocaine, "Shady 8" pills (known to contain fentanyl), crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, and hydromorphone pills as well as drug production equipment and drug trafficking paraphernalia.



RCMP seize prohibited weapons and arrest five people in drug sting

Police also allegedly seized nine firearms, a crossbow, ammunition and magazines, as well as a number of vehicles and several stolen items including a stolen generator.

RCMP arrested three men and a woman from Haute-Aboujagane and a 55-year-old man from Grand Barachois. Four of the individuals were released on conditions, and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on January 6

On Saturday, 32-year-old Gilles Vienneau-Gallant appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand, and was charged with unauthorized possession of firearms. He was remanded into custody.

He was returned to court on Tuesday and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine as well as additional firearms charges and production of a schedule 1 drug.

Vienneau-Gallant was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, November 4 for a bail hearing.

"We believe these arrests and seizures have dismantled a drug production site in the province," says S/Sgt. Jeff Johnston with the New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit. "This is a significant step toward preventing harmful drugs from reaching the hands of vulnerable New Brunswickers."

Police say the investigation is ongoing.