Fire departments from several communities were battling two fires Wednesday morning in downtown Caribou, one that threatened several buildings on Water Street and another at a residence on Sweden Street.

Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to the call around 2:00 a.m., according to the department’s Facebook Page. Limestone Fire Department also responded.

The fire ripped through a vacant building at 4 Water Street adjoining two businesses, including the Lavender Puff Hair and Tanning Salon. One adjacent building is said to contain a number of apartment units. The site is directly behind the Caribou Police station.



There are unconfirmed reports that one person was transported by ambulance to Cary Medical Center.

Firefighters were able to save adjacent businesses and were still working throughout the morning to the extinguish the blaze. Motorists were being told to avoid that area of downtown Caribou as fire hoses and equipment were on the street. Water Street was still closed off as of 9:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Firefighters called to a second fire on Sweden Street

Meanwhile, the Caribou Fire Department tells us that crews are also battling a fire at 273 Sweden Street that broke out Wednesday morning. That fire is in a residential area near Cindy’s Sub Shop. No more details are available at this time as all personnel are engaged in the two fire-fighting efforts.



This article will be updated as we receive further information later today.