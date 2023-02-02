Victim of Caribou Apartment Building Fire Identified

State officials have identified the man who died last week in an apartment building fire on Water Street in Caribou.

The body was found after firefighters responded to the early morning blaze on January 25th at a multi-unit apartment building adjoining other businesses. The Maine Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified the man as 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou.

The Caribou Fire & Rescue Department were called to the fire at 7 Water Street just before 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday the 25th. Several people in the building were able to evacuate safely. One person reportedly jumped to a steam bed below and was taken to the hospital. The Red Cross assisted 21 people who were displaced by the fire.

The two-story building was deemed a complete loss. Adjacent businesses sustained some damage but firefighters worked throughout the day to save other buildings in the Water Street block.

One occupant was unaccounted for and his remains were later located and recovered, according to Public Safety Dept. Information Officer Shannon Moss. An autopsy was performed later at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The Maine State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the facts and circumstances that precipitated the fire, Moss said.

