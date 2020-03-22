Family Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Their Quarantined Grandma & the Internet Rejoices

One family decided they would not be stopped from singing Happy Birthday to their grandma -- even though she was quarantined.

This sweet moment was shared by Sara Byrne on Instagram.

According to a CNN report, this grandma is Kathleen Byrne. She just turned 95 and her family made up their mind they would make her feel special without putting her in danger by getting too close based on current quarantine guidelines.

Sara Byrne said on Instagram "We had to keep our distance but we couldn’t not see our best girl on her birthday!!! Happy 95th Gram we love you SO much!!!😃🎉❤️"

According to the report, Kathleen has 22 grandchildren. Here's hoping her birthday was super-special and that she has many more. Moments like this help us keep our chins up as we move forward into this brave new world.