WATCH: Care-Home Patients Play Hungry Hungry Hippos In Isolation

Birmingham Updates, Facebook

This is exactly what you might need to see today. Amid news of more closures and quarantines across the country: residents of Bryn Celyn Care Home in Maesteg, Wales playing Hungry Hungry Hippos ... with their wheelchairs and pure athletic ability.

Check it out below. I hope it makes your day half as much as it made mine.

The Birmingham Updates media outlet from Birmingham, Midlands, England shared the video, with the hashtag #IsolationGoals. I might disagree (maybe 6ft in the UK is dramatically different from 6ft in the U.S?), but creativity is certainly welcomed for stay-at-home-activities in these times -- for all ages.

Man, you can always bet on the Welsh to make you smile.

