WATCH: Care-Home Patients Play Hungry Hungry Hippos In Isolation

This is exactly what you might need to see today. Amid news of more closures and quarantines across the country: residents of Bryn Celyn Care Home in Maesteg, Wales playing Hungry Hungry Hippos ... with their wheelchairs and pure athletic ability.

Check it out below. I hope it makes your day half as much as it made mine.

The Birmingham Updates media outlet from Birmingham, Midlands, England shared the video, with the hashtag #IsolationGoals. I might disagree (maybe 6ft in the UK is dramatically different from 6ft in the U.S?), but creativity is certainly welcomed for stay-at-home-activities in these times -- for all ages.

Man, you can always bet on the Welsh to make you smile.