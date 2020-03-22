You Can Fish In Maine Without A License Right Now

There has been all kind of changes to laws because of the coronavirus. Tax-filing and car registration deadlines have been extended. Portland won't even ticket you if your parking meter runs out!

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has changed some requirements for a fishing license. Good call! We hope you can get outdoors during this tough time and safely and responsibly enjoy all that Maine has to offer!

From the great people at MDIFW:

UPDATE TO MAINE'S FISHING SEASON AND LICENSE REQUIREMENT:

To encourage Mainers to enjoy their outdoor resources and to support a happy, healthy Maine, Governor Mills and Commissioner Camuso are enacting the following changes effective immediately:

Any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license through April 30, 2020. This change does not apply to activities which require a commercial freshwater fishing license or permit.