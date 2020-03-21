Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday there are 70 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state, with 2,264 negative cases. See the Maine chart below.

Confirmed and Recovered Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Androscoggin 3 1 Aroostook 0 Cumberland 41 2 Franklin 0 Hancock 0 Kennebec 4 Knox 0 Lincoln 4 Oxford 4 Penobscot 2 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 1 Somerset 0 Waldo 0 Washington 0 York 8 Unknown 3