Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday there are 70 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state, with 2,264 negative cases. See the Maine chart below.

PETS & CORONAVIRUS: Idexx said they've tested thousands of feline and canine specimens and found zero positive results for the strain of coronavirus responsible for the outbreak in humans.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data  
Updated: March 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM  
Confirmed CasesNegative Tests 
70 2,264 

View Cases by County 

Confirmed and Recovered Case Counts by County   
County Confirmed Recovered 
Androscoggin 3 1 
Aroostook 0  
Cumberland 41 2 
Franklin 0  
Hancock 0  
Kennebec 4  
Knox 0  
Lincoln 4  
Oxford 4  
Penobscot 2  
Piscataquis 0  
Sagadahoc 1  
Somerset 0  
Waldo 0  
Washington 0  
York 8  
Unknown 3  
