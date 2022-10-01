Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?

Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.

The commercial was filmed in Searsport with Mainers and some extras (who were flown in for the filming). We don't know how much it cost to make this commercial, but we do know it cost about $104,000 for 30 seconds of airtime to run it during the Super Bowl. Searsport is known for supplying the nation with many of its merchant marine deep water captains, and being the home of George Washington's bodyguard. #3 on that list has got to be this Pepsi commercial! I wonder how they chose this lovely yet a-bit-out-of-the-way town for a commercial?

