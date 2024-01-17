This Popular Drink Will No Longer Be Sold on Maine Shelves

This drink, loved by many Mainers, is officially gone forever.

Get our free mobile app

Mainers have a lot of 'favorite' drinks. We certainly love our Moxie, the official soft drink of Maine. Now, does Moxie taste ‘good’? That’s not what’s on trial right now.

Townsquare Media Bangor Townsquare Media Bangor loading...

Fortunately, it's not Moxie that's being discontinued.

Mainers also love their Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy. Legend has it that the popularity of Allen’s started with Maine fishermen who would use it as a pick-me-up by adding it to their morning coffee. This coffee brandy later found its way into bars, where it is commonly served in a pint glass alongside an equal part of milk, affectionately known as a "Fat Ass in a Glass."

While Mainers love both of those drinks, some Mainers love both of them together. ‘The Burnt Trailer’ is a cocktail that combines Maine’s official state soft drink with Maine’s favorite brandy. One part Allen’s and two parts Moxie. Seriously, it’s not that bad.

Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media loading...

While these drinks aren’t going anywhere, that is not the case for any of these products that are no longer sold in Maine moving forward.

One of which hurts a little more than the others.

San Francisco Approves Ordinance For Health Warnings For Sugary Soda Ads Getty Images loading...

MTN Dew Energy

As reported by TheStreet, PepsiCo has killed another big-name beverage line, and fans of the brand will be ‘devastated.’

PepsiCo has announced the discontinuation of ‘MTN Dew Energy.’ The company made reference to that on the website for Rockstar Energy, another PepsiCo energy drink brand.

"After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN Dew Energy. We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs." PepsiCo posted.

The MTN Dew Energy website now redirects to Rockstar Energy’s website with the following quote paying homage:

MTN DEW ENERGY CLOSING UP SHOP – DISCOVER ROCKSTAR ENERGY FOR YOUR ENERGY NEEDS. THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT, FAM!

Foods You Can No Longer Buy In Maine

50 Discontinued Soda Pops

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands

24 of the Bangor Area’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2024 Perhaps 2024 is the perfect year to explore new destinations, broaden your experiences, or revisit cherished favorites. Either way, here's a list of the top 24 highest-rated restaurants in the Bangor area, as rated by Trip Advisor! Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge