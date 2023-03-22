It’s Another Edition Of ‘People Trying Moxie For The 1st Time’
The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure.
Moxie: Delightful treat?, or tastes like feet?
Nothing is more fun than watching people sample the most controversial soft drink of all time, Maine’s own Moxie. Folks all over the globe have dared to sample this polarizing treat with mixed reviews across the board. Much like our political divide, the results seem to be split right down the middle. You either love it or hate it. That’s why it is always entertaining to watch someone take a gulp for the first time.
We have rounded up a fresh new batch of videos of people doing their very own taste tests on TikTok and YouTube
@bigbitedenver Who’s tried moxie? #moxie #maine #soda #reaction ♬ original sound - Big Bite Denver
@boxofmaine.com Old guy tries Moxie Soda for the first time #moxie #drinkmoxie #mainecheck #mainegang #moxiomeonesaymoxie? ♬ original sound - Box of Maine
@goldshawfarm I gave Allison the Moxie soda taste test. Am I the only Moxie fan alive? #moxie #soda ♬ wii theme tune (trap) - Mister Ethan
@joshgondelman I was in Maine this weekend, and I tried Moxie for the first time in about twenty years. It was…a journey! #m#moxies#sodat#tastetest ♬ original sound - joshgondelman
@carolinewg They were such sports! Have you had it before? #MINDORDERING #moxie #newengland #plussizeedition ♬ original sound - Caroline Walker
If you can;t get enough Moxie in your life, three days of wicked cool events happen July 7th-July 9th, at the 41st Annual Moxie Festival.
Join Moxie lovers from Maine, the US and abroad, as they celebrate Maine's most famous beverage. Since 1982, The Moxie Festival is held on the second weekend of July in Lisbon, Maine.
And, if you need a refresher, Moxie is a soda that is among the first mass-produced soft drinks in the United States. It was created in 1876 by Augustin Thompson, who hailed from Union, Maine.
A sweet drink with a rather funky aftertaste, Moxie is flavored with gentian root extract, which gives it that delightful kick in the shorts that kind of tastes like a medicinal version of Dr. Pepper. Moxie was designated the official soft drink of Maine on May 10, 2005.