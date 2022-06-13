Want To Make Your Own Moxie Soda? Here Is How To Do It

Have you ever wanted to make your own batch of Maine's most polarizing drink? We have found the way!

Impress your friends and be the hit of your next party, with a recipe for a deliciously good time (depending on whether or not you actually like Moxie.)

Moxie is a soda that is among the first mass-produced soft drinks in the United States. It was created in 1876 by Augustin Thompson, who hailed from Union, Maine. A sweet drink with a rather funky aftertaste, Moxie is flavored with gentian root extract, which gives it that delightful kick in the shorts that kind of tastes like a medicinal version of Dr. Pepper. Moxie was designated the official soft drink of Maine on May 10, 2005.

There is even a yearly festival that originated in 1982. This year, The 2022 Moxie Festival will take place July 8, 9, and 10, in Lisbon, Maine! Three fun days of events, including fireworks, a 5K Road Race, a car show, and of course, Moxie.

"The Art of Drink" YouTube Channel is the place to go if you want to learn about cocktails, soda, wine, beer, and even water. Even better, they have some pretty easy tutorials to help you make these concoctions.

How to Make Moxie Syrup:

15 ml Gentian Extract

15 ml Wintergreen Essence

2 ml Anise Essence

30 ml Caramel

1.0 grams Caffeine

900 ml Soda Syrup

Mix it all up thoroughly in a bottle with the simple syrup. Add a little bit of water to the caffeine powder to help disperse it and remove clumps.

We also came across yet another video of someone trying Moxie for the first time. I always get a kick out of their immediate reaction after that tricky first sip.