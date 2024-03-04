This Maine Diner Was Ranked as the Best in the State

Our Pine Tree State has no shortage of classic, iconic diners to grab some eats at; however, this one is apparently the best.

Again, Maine has several exceptional diners, cherished for their cozy ambiance and hearty, homestyle cooking. Diners are typically casual, nostalgic eateries known for their extensive menus featuring comfort foods like burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast classics generally served all day.

Folks flock to diners for a variety of reasons, including the comforting familiarity of the food, the welcoming environment, and the sense of community that diners often foster. Whether craving a stack of fluffy pancakes at dawn or a hearty meatloaf dinner at dusk, diners in Maine offer a taste of tradition and a warm, inviting experience for locals and tourists alike.

But, what diner stands taller than the rest? Which diner was picked as the best in the state?

According to the publication LoveFood, which recently published an article detailing 'The best diner in every US state,' compiling a list based on several criteria. To do so, they considered user reviews, awards, accolades, and the first-hand experience of the LoveFood team.

The list includes a variety of diners, from historic joints frequented by famous stars to modern spots offering classic food with a twist. LoveFood ensures that the list is regularly checked and updated to maintain its accuracy.

And according to their pick, our Pine Tree State’s best diner can be found in our state’s biggest city.

LoveFood has picked 'Becky’s Diner' in Portland as their pick for Maine’s best diner, saying the following about the Commercial St. restaurant,

Becky's Diner is considered an institution in Portland, serving a range of dishes from locally caught seafood to much-loved blueberry pancakes. With a prime location on the city’s waterfront, it’s a popular spot, so there’s often a wait for a table – but the friendly service and dreamy breakfast dishes, like lobster eggs Benedict, are worth waiting in line for. It's a must for locals and visitors alike.

What are your thoughts on LoveFood’s pick for the best diner in Maine?

