Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Three people have died at the Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center in the throes of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected at least 44 residents and 15 employees.

Administrator Phil Cyr said 14 residents are expected to come out of quarantine today at the Caribou facility. Meanwhile, nursing homes in Eagle Lake and Madawaska have also reported COVID outbreaks.

According to Northern Maine General, 13 residents and eight employees at Mercy Home in Eagle Lake have tested positive for the virus in the past week.

An outbreak at High View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Madawaska has infected 19 residents and nine staff members.

Earlier this month, the Presque Isle nursing home reported an outbreak that led to 5 deaths.

Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent has instituted a no visitor policy, with limited exceptions, due to the spread of COVID-19 in northern Aroostook County.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: Canada reached a somber milestone on Monday with the 15,000th death related to COVID-19. This came as Quebec reported 37 more people had passed away from complications of the virus.

Over half of Canada’s COVID deaths have been in Quebec. Ontario has registered nearly 4,400 deaths.

In New Brunswick, there have been just eight deaths since the pandemic began.