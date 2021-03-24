Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE & AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Wednesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows 199 new coronavirus cases and no deaths. Aroostook County has five more confirmed cases. The seven-day rolling average for new cases in Maine is close to 200 per day.

So far, more than 600,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Maine. About 28% of the state’s population has received at least a first dose. Mainers 50 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. the number of active cases is 56. One person is hospitalized.

As COVID-19 cases continue to appear in northwestern New Brunswick, the Vitalite Health Network is scaling back some services at hospitals in the region. Visitors are not allowed at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, Grand Falls General Hospital, and Saint-Joseph in Saint-Quentin. President and CEO Dr. France Desrosier says the ban aims to limit the circulation of people in the network's facilities to help prevent the spread of the virus. Some exceptions to the visiting ban include obstetric, pediatrics and intensive care units