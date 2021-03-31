Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control Wednesday is reporting five COVID-related deaths along with 251 new coronavirus cases across the state. Aroostook County is reporting 3 new cases. Currently, there are 77 people hospitalized in Maine while being treated for the virus, with 23 people in critical care units and eight people on ventilators.

NEW BRUNSWICK: New Brunswick Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The number of active cases in the province is up to 126, with 100 of them in the Edmundston region. Five people are hospitalized. Except for the areas designated as Red level in Zone 4, all other zones and communities remain in the Yellow level, under the province’s mandatory order. “