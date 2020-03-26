Coronavirus Closes 4 Maine Ruby Tuesday Restaurants Permanently

Ruby Tuesday is another business that could not deal with the restrictions of avoiding the coronavirus.

According to the Sun Journal, the Auburn location along with Augusta, Topsham and Westbrook are closing this week permanently.

For the Auburn location, dine-in was about 97% of their business, the newspaper reported, but back on March 18th, Governor Mills ordered that all restaurants and bars close all in-dinging options. Places could offer take-out or home delivery.

And obviously, it was the right thing to do to try and contain this virus - but not without devastating effects. They could not survive on take-out only.

The 40-50 employees at the Auburn location learned of the loss of their job online reading about it, the Sun Journal stated.

With the closure of these four locations, Brewer, Presque Isle and Waterville are now the only towns in Maine with Ruby Tuesday restaurants, according to the newspaper.