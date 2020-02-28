Caribou Woman, Two Others Arrested in Topsham Meth Bust

A Caribou woman has been arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and two men face possession charges following a drug seizure in Topsham.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says agents spotted a GMC pickup Thursday night in Brunswick operated by 29-year old Danielle McBreairty and followed it to the Topsham Fair Mall. After Topsham Police stopped the vehicle, agents allegedly found methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in the truck.

McBreairty and her two passengers, 21-year-old Thomas Hammond of Fort Fairfield and 31-year-old Justin Smith of Lewiston, were arrested. MDEA agents said they also found a locked backpack in the truck belonging to McBreairty. After obtaining a search warrant, they discovered over four pounds of crystal meth and a pound of cocaine inside. The street value of the drugs is estimated at $60,000.

McBreairty was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Bail was set at $5000 cash. Hammond and Smith were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine,Bail set at $500 cash.

The three were transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset Thursday night.

The MDEA has been investigating the distribution of crystal meth by McBreairty for several months. Agents say McBrearity would routinely travel out of state to purchase large amounts of the drug. She would allegedly return to Maine with multiple pounds and sell it along the mid-coast and in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.