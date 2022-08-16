Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

A 24-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County.

Connor Clark will serve two years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.

According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, Clark and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of meth in northern Maine. Prosecutors said Clark coordinated multi-pound shipments of the dangerous drug from Arizona to other members of the drug ring who distributed it in Aroostook County. He also sent thousands of dollars in cash to the out-of-state supply source.

Records show Clark conspired with 52-year-old Kimberly Tompkins, of Bridgton, Mass. and others in the drug trafficking operation. Tompkins was sentenced in May to 10 years in prison.

Clark pleaded guilty in November 2021. He faced up to life in prison and a maximum of 1 million dollars in fines for his part in the criminal activity.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

The prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation, which works to identify, disrupt and dismantle high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations.

