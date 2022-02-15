Caribou Punches Ticket To Bangor Defeating Houlton; Full Recap

Round 3 In Caribou

The Caribou Vikings put on a late season charge to land #8 in the Class B North girls' standings at the end of the regular season, giving them a home prelim game against Aroostook County rival Houlton.

Houlton defeated Caribou in both regular season matchups, with the Shires taking the two contests by 11 points each time. The winner of the game between Caribou and Houlton advances to play #1 Old Town on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Bangor.

1st Quarter

Caribou's defense came out strong in the first quarter, limiting Houlton to just 6 points as a team. The Shires struggled to get the ball to fall through the hoop with Mia Henderson scoring 5 points and Drew Warman making a free-throw for Houlton. The hometown Vikings drained (3) three-point field goals in the opening quarter. Abby Leahy scored 5 points to lead Caribou, with Madelynn Deprey and Selena Savage each making a three-point field goal. The score after the first quarter Caribou 11 Houlton 6

2nd Quarter

Houlton did not have an answer for Abby Leahy in the second quarter as the freshmen scored 8 points for Caribou. Savage scored 4 points and Deprey added 3 points to her total for the Vikings. The Shires struggled to generate any offense scoring 5 points as a team. Olivia Henderson put in a three-point field goal, and Warman scored 2 points for Houlton. The score at halftime Caribou 26 Houlton 11

Abby Leahy of Caribou

3rd Quarter

The Shires showed some fight in the third quarter and did were able to slow the Vikings offensive attack. Warman made a three-point shot for Houlton and scored 5 points in the quarter with Olivia Henderson scoring 3 points and Gabby Gentle scoring 2 points. Caribou got 2 points apiece from Savage, Leahy, Ashlynn Bouchard, and Ainsley Caron. Going into the fourth quarter the score Caribou 34 Houlton 23

4th Quarter

Houlton ran out of steam in the fourth quarter and could only muster 5 points as a team. Drew Warman made a three-point field goal and led the Shires with 11 points on the night. Mia Henderson scored 2 points for Houlton and finished with 7 points in her final game. Caribou's balanced attack continued with Caron, Bouchard, and Deprey scoring 3 points apiece. Abby Leahy and Mia Theriault each scored 2 points for the Vikings. Leahy scored a game-high of 17 points, with Deprey and Savage each finishing with 9 points. The final score Caribou 47 Houlton 28