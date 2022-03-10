Caribou High School Inducts 15 New Members National Honor Society
The National Honor Society (NHS) at Caribou High School recently held their annual induction ceremony to welcome new members to the exclusive organization. Members of NHS are well-rounded individuals who meet the four pillars that NHS is built on.
Four Pillars of National Honor Society
At the core of a member of NHS is that they meet the four pillars which are character, scholarship, leadership, and service. The Caribou High Chapter of NHS inducted 15 new members that meet the criteria of the four pillars, and strive for excellence in all areas of life. After the new members were inducted, the Caribou chapter now stands at 30 members strong within the high school.
Members of this chapter are more than just good grades and good performance in school. -Naomi Cote Caribou Chapter President
Current Members
Before introducing the new inductees, I would like to list 15 existing members of the Caribou NHS chapter. The members also serve in executive committee roles for each local chapter.
Sierra Beaulieu (Vice President)
Naomi Cote (President)
Michael Cyr
Kerigan Guerrette
Abbiegale McNeal
Cassidy Page (Historian)
Amanda Poulin (Treasurer)
Kathleen Powers
Chloe Sleeper
Jessica Soucy
Mikaela Spooner
Gabrielle Sutherland
Mia Theriault (Secretary)
Jordan Thompson
Alden Wilcox
New Members
Congratulations to the 15 new members of the Caribou High National Honor Society. New members inducted are as follows:
Kayley Bell
Jadynn Blackstone-Eye
Ashlyn Bouchard
James Cherrier
Kathryn Doody
Colin Dumont
Alissa Evans
Landyn Hyde
Lilly Johnson Roy
Rebecca Matley
Griffen McNeal
Kallee Parent
Selena Savage
Nevaeh Trombley
Courtney Whitmore
To learn more about the Caribou High School National Honor Society you can go to the school's web page here.