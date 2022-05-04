Fort Fairfield Native Named Valedictorian At Husson University

Local student will be recognized at Husson graduation

A Fort Fairfield native has been named one of eight valedictorians from this year's graduating class at Husson University in Bangor. The university announced that all eight of this year's valedictorians are from New England as the school is set to host its 123rd commencement ceremony this Saturday the 7th.

An incredible accomplishment

Husson's valedictorians have all completed their degrees with a perfect 4.0 grade point average! That is a truly amazing accomplishment and a testament to their dedication to education. University President Robert A. Clark said “These students all have a special dedication to excellence. Their hard work and sacrifice have made them worthy of recognition. I extend my congratulations to all of these students as they embark on the next step in their professional journey.”

Emily Michaud of Fort Fairfield will graduate as valedictorian from Husson University

It all began in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Emily Michaud of Fort Fairfield has been named valedictorian as part of the Husson University Class of 2022. Emily is graduating with a 4.0 GPA and has completed her bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in management. Michaud attended Husson's College of Business which is highly regarded and respected throughout the region.

Michaud will be joined by the seven other valedictorians who are Kylie Donovan of Calais, Jacob Nevells of Bangor, Alyssa Patterson of Holden, Elena Speronis of Bangor, Rachel Helmke of South Windsor, CT, Julia O'Leary of Bristol, CT and Alyssa Prest of Piermont, NH.

Way to go, Emily!

Congratulations to Emily Michaud on her recognition as valedictorian at Husson University! This achievement makes the people of Aroostook County very proud and we look forward to hearing your name called on Saturday. Best wishes as you move forward!

