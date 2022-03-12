Meet The 2022 Caribou High School MPA Principals Award Winner

This is why you put in the time and effort

The rewards of hard work and dedication are coming to fruition for many high school seniors the area. Announcements of college acceptances, honors, and scholarships are becoming the newest normal in their lives. Caribou named their 2022 MPA Principal's Award.

About the award

The MPA Principal's Award was established in 1984 and recognizes well rounded students that excel in the classroom as well as positively impact their schools and communities. To be eligible, schools must be a member of the Maine Principals Association.

Chloe Sleeper, Caribou High School

Caribou High School senior Chloe Sleeper is a 2022 MPA Principals award winner. Chloe has excelled academically and has been actively involved in the community. The leadership qualities she appears to possess, is what makes Chloe the award winner for the school district.

Chloe has been the model of leadership and exceeds the standard for excellence. She plays an active role in her class and is consistently demonstrating her leadership in our school community.- Dr. Eric T. McGough, Principal of Caribou High School

More on the MPA Principals Award

As a recipient of the MPA Principals Award, Chloe Sleeper is eligible to be drawn for one of (10) $1,000 scholarships from a pool of MPA Principals Award winners from across the state. The award pays respect to Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost. To learn more about the MPA Principals Award and past winners, go here.

Congratulations

One last word to Chloe, from your principal.

I am incredibly proud of the quality person that she is, and look forward to many great things from her in the future- McGough