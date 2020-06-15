Caribou Man Charged, Trooper Hit by Car After High Speed Chase

A Caribou man faces numerous charges including OUI after a high speed chase in central Maine that ended with him allegedly striking a State Trooper with his car.

Maine State Police say the pursuit of 53-year-old Robert Belmain began in the town of Clinton around 4:30 Sunday afternoon following reports of a green sports car with no registration plates driving erratically in the southbound lanes of I-95.

A trooper pulled over the car in Waterville, but Belmain allegedly sped off down the Interstate then turned onto Route 3 in Augusta. State Police say speeds on both roads reached 100 MPH.

Trooper Mickael Nunez was outside his cruiser setting up spike strips in the road in the town of China and was trying to get out of the way as Belmain's car approached. Police say the car struck Nunez at a high rate of speed then crashed off the road.

Trooper Nunez suffered a broken leg and was taken to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. He was listed in stable condition following surgery. Belmain was being treated for head injuries at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Belmain was charged with Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, Criminal Speed, Eluding, Failing to Submit to Arrest/Detention, Destruction of Evidence, Reckless Conduct, Operating Under the Influence, Driving to Endanger, Possession of a Scheduled Drug, Sale/Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating After Suspension-Habitual Offender and Violating Conditions of Release.