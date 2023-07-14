Houlton Man Arrested after High-Speed Chase in Caribou
A 34-year-old Houlton man was arrested for driving to endanger and other charges after a high-speed chase in Caribou and New Sweden on Thursday morning.
Driver Led Police on High Speed Chase
Caribou Police officers were attempting to stop a 2011 blue Volkswagen Gulf for a motor vehicle violation around 8:52 am. Kyle Williams “dropped a passenger off on a side street and sped away, at a high rate of speed,” said Caribou Police Chief Michael W. Gahagan. Police pursued Williams to New Sweden where the pursuit ended at 9:02 am.
Suspect Facing Several Charges
Williams was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including eluding, habitual offender revoked, driving to endanger, criminal speed, violation of conditional release.
Caribou Police Investigation
Caribou Police Officer Hunter Flynn and Officer Craig Peterson were involved in the case.
