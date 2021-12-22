Caribou High School Announces December “Student of the Month”

Fresh From Caribou:

In an effort to promote students that exemplify high quality character both on school grounds, and in the community. The Caribou High School Student of the Month are selected from candidates submitted by CHS faculty and staff.

Typically, these awards recognize students' that excel in the classroom and extra-curricular's but Caribou adds a community aspect to their criteria. This component is what separates the candidates from the field and I like that a student's community interaction is factored. A well-rounded student and citizen is someone who becomes the next business leader, principal, doctor, or even U.S. Senator that comes from Caribou High.

Calvin Hersey is the Caribou High School Student of the Month for December 2021. Calvin is a Caribou native and a current sophomore at CHS. The award is sponsored by the Caribou chapter of the National Honor Society and was announced by CHS Principal, Dr. Eric McGough.

Excelling in the areas of citizenship, academics, and personal development are all part of the honor that Calvin has been bestowed. Displaying consistent habits of being prepared for class, as well as being a great role model are some of the considerations that go into the Student of the Month award.

Keep up the great work both in school and in the community, Calvin. The way I see things, you have two more years to keep winning this award. I think you should aim for a school record. For more information about Calvin's award and Caribou high school check out their website.