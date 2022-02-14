Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School Honor Roll For Quarter 2

Jeff Clockedile via MSAD 42

Shining stars in the classroom recognized

MSAD #42 in Mars Hill recently announced the 2nd quarter honor roll for the Central Aroostook Jr/Sr. High School.

Students in grades 7-12 are recognized for reaching honors, high honors, and highest honors throughout the school year. MSAD #42 like many others, has been dealing with several disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have been placed on school districts. In Mars Hill, the district has been releasing early on Wednesdays to allow for a deep clean of the buildings. Let’s hope that the students across Maine can truly return to normal sooner rather than later.

Keep up the great work! 

Congratulations to the following students for achieving academic excellence in the 2nd quarter of the 2021-22 school year.  

Grade 7 Honors 

Zylie Cullins 

Mackenzie Davis 

Abrianna McDonald 

Brandon Whitman 

Grade 7 High Honors 

Maddilyn Atkinson 

Lilly Brewer 

Lilly Burtt 

Agis Clark 

Maxwell Couture 

Jahleel Josheph 

Kohen Kinney 

Kellen McCrum 

Rebecca O'Leary 

Jacob Orser 

Stevi Pierce 

Rachel Rolon 

Grade 7 Highest Honors 

Sophia Bradstreet 

Jack Hentosh 

Dylan McKeen 

Charli Pierce 

William Whited 

Grade 8 Honors 

Gage McCrum 

Livia Sawyer 

Grade 8 High Honors 

Elana Barnes 

Savannah Hallett 

Victoria McCrum 

Carson Scott 

Grade 8 Highest Honors 

Harleigh Allen 

Isabelle Anthony  

Ella Gagne 

Abigail Howlett 

Hannah Shaw 

Grade 9 Honors 

Reed Birmingham 

Jamison Fulton 

Isaac Gillen 

Molly Grant 

Caroline Thomas 

Jonah Tweedie 

Grade 9 High Honors 

Lily Bell 

Lily Clair 

Cassie Codrey 

Millie Couture 

Keith Giberson 

Chase Henderson 

Brinleigh Kingsbury 

Trace Kinney 

Steven Price 

Jasmin Trecartin 

Olivia York 

Grade 9 Highest Honors 

Julie Pierce 

Grade 10 Honors 

Wyatt Allen 

Wendell Boyd 

Colby Burlock 

Allisa Burt 

Isaiah Kinney 

Izabel Pryor 

William Sargent 

Grade 10 High Honors 

Abigail Haines 

Cody Hayes 

Jacob Hotham 

Caleb Howlett 

Kale Kinney 

Abram McCrum 

Nevaeh Shaw 

Skylynn Tilley 

Grade 10 Highest Honors 

Kassidy Blackstone 

Kristen Butler 

Ira Fletcher 

Cierra White 

Grade 11 Honors 

Haleigh Brewer 

Calleigh Crawford 

Samuel Mahan 

Grade 11 High Honors 

Josephine Boyce 

Ryder Brewer 

Kenyan Campbell 

Malachai Couture 

Emily Crandall 

Anna Kilcollins 

Mallory Kingsbury 

Lane McCrum 

Delaney McKeen 

Grade 11 Highest Honors 

Nickie Deschaine 

Kira Fitzherbert 

Frankie Pierce 

Riley Prince 

Grade 12 Honors 

Ellen Billings 

Will Durost 

Aaron Gagne 

Chase Hentosh 

Kobe Honeycutt 

Grade 12 High Honors 

MacKenzie Blackstone 

Meagan Blanchard 

Liberty Fulton 

Daisy Grant 

Elizabeth McCrum 

Ian Roberts 

Samantha Shorey 

Grade 12 Highest Honors 

Olivia Blackstone 

Madison Howlett 

