Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School Honor Roll For Quarter 2
Shining stars in the classroom recognized
MSAD #42 in Mars Hill recently announced the 2nd quarter honor roll for the Central Aroostook Jr/Sr. High School.
Students in grades 7-12 are recognized for reaching honors, high honors, and highest honors throughout the school year. MSAD #42 like many others, has been dealing with several disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have been placed on school districts. In Mars Hill, the district has been releasing early on Wednesdays to allow for a deep clean of the buildings. Let’s hope that the students across Maine can truly return to normal sooner rather than later.
Keep up the great work!
Congratulations to the following students for achieving academic excellence in the 2nd quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
Grade 7 Honors
Zylie Cullins
Mackenzie Davis
Abrianna McDonald
Brandon Whitman
Grade 7 High Honors
Maddilyn Atkinson
Lilly Brewer
Lilly Burtt
Agis Clark
Maxwell Couture
Jahleel Josheph
Kohen Kinney
Kellen McCrum
Rebecca O'Leary
Jacob Orser
Stevi Pierce
Rachel Rolon
Grade 7 Highest Honors
Sophia Bradstreet
Jack Hentosh
Dylan McKeen
Charli Pierce
William Whited
Grade 8 Honors
Gage McCrum
Livia Sawyer
Grade 8 High Honors
Elana Barnes
Savannah Hallett
Victoria McCrum
Carson Scott
Grade 8 Highest Honors
Harleigh Allen
Isabelle Anthony
Ella Gagne
Abigail Howlett
Hannah Shaw
Grade 9 Honors
Reed Birmingham
Jamison Fulton
Isaac Gillen
Molly Grant
Caroline Thomas
Jonah Tweedie
Grade 9 High Honors
Lily Bell
Lily Clair
Cassie Codrey
Millie Couture
Keith Giberson
Chase Henderson
Brinleigh Kingsbury
Trace Kinney
Steven Price
Jasmin Trecartin
Olivia York
Grade 9 Highest Honors
Julie Pierce
Grade 10 Honors
Wyatt Allen
Wendell Boyd
Colby Burlock
Allisa Burt
Isaiah Kinney
Izabel Pryor
William Sargent
Grade 10 High Honors
Abigail Haines
Cody Hayes
Jacob Hotham
Caleb Howlett
Kale Kinney
Abram McCrum
Nevaeh Shaw
Skylynn Tilley
Grade 10 Highest Honors
Kassidy Blackstone
Kristen Butler
Ira Fletcher
Cierra White
Grade 11 Honors
Haleigh Brewer
Calleigh Crawford
Samuel Mahan
Grade 11 High Honors
Josephine Boyce
Ryder Brewer
Kenyan Campbell
Malachai Couture
Emily Crandall
Anna Kilcollins
Mallory Kingsbury
Lane McCrum
Delaney McKeen
Grade 11 Highest Honors
Nickie Deschaine
Kira Fitzherbert
Frankie Pierce
Riley Prince
Grade 12 Honors
Ellen Billings
Will Durost
Aaron Gagne
Chase Hentosh
Kobe Honeycutt
Grade 12 High Honors
MacKenzie Blackstone
Meagan Blanchard
Liberty Fulton
Daisy Grant
Elizabeth McCrum
Ian Roberts
Samantha Shorey
Grade 12 Highest Honors
Olivia Blackstone
Madison Howlett