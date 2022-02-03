Caribou High School Honor Roll For First Trimester Announced
Caribou recognizes top academic performers
Eastern Aroostook RSU 39 announced the academic honors for Caribou High School's first trimester of the school year. Dr. Eric T. McGough, Principal at CHS, confirmed and released the list of students who made the Viking Honor Roll for the first trimester.
Grinding it out
It can't be pointed out enough, the students who are excelling during another year of disruption and the back-and-forth of in-person learning and remote learning, are amazing. Many of the students on the list are also involved in extra-curricular activities away from the classroom, making the accomplishment more impressive.
The list of students
Caribou High School recognizes students for making Honors, High Honors, and Highest Honors. Congratulations to the following students on making the Viking Honor Roll!
Honors Freshmen:
Barker, Serena L.,
Beidelman, Luke C.,
Belyea, Isaiah D.,
Boucher, Trevor T.,
Brescia, Brayden A.,
Caron, Ainsley E.,
Cherrier, Isabella M.,
Churchill, Emmaleine J.,
Cormier, Hailey M.,
Crandall, Gwendolyn J.,
Duplessie, Logan A.,
Ellsworth, Matthew C.,
Frakes, Bradien J.,
Gilliam, Taylor H.,
Hale, Gage M.,
Haney, Abbigail L.,
Harrison, Kaydence R.,
Henderson, Ean M.,
Hill, Michael T.,
Hotchkiss, Brody V.,
Johnson Roy, Allie.,
Kuklak, Caleb B.,
Lausier, Jordan E.
Levesque, Brianna R.,
Lopez, Emilliana R.,
Margeson, Tait H.,
Martin, Ellie R.,
Mayne, Haley C.,
McDougal, Jacob J.,
Moutinho, Landen V.,
Olmstead, Marcus I.,
Patterson, Jacob N.,
Pitre, Joshua B.,
Poitras, Kaleb A.,
Prashaw, Vivinene L.,
Rossignol, Andrew D.,
Russell, Ian J.,
Sargent, Kaymen J.,
Sleeper, Edison J.L.,
St Peter, Josey C.,
St Pierre, Dawson P.,
Violette, Jacob J.,
Walker, Nevaeh L.
Sophomore Honors
Babin, Chantelle R.,
Belanger, Alexander S.,
Bell, Edward E.,
Berentes, Danny L.,
Bouchard, Dylan R.,
Bourgoine, Aedan J.,
Bragg, Matthew J.,
Comeau, Morgan R.,
Day, Charis A.,
Fournier, Jayden C.,
Gallagher, Emily D.,
Garner, Jason S.,
Guerrette, Brennan C.,
Hersey, Calvin D.,
Holmes, Jeremiah A.,
King, Alexis M.,
LaBreck, Kyle J.,
Lagasse, Mackenzie R.,
Lovewell, Logan T.,
Masse, Keanen R.,
Plourde, Laura H.,
Reidy, Karson S.,
Saed, Alan H.,
Stewart, Lauren M.,
Towson, Macie L.,
Violette, Jace C.,
Zeigler, Jillian
Junior Honors
Bacon, Madison R., (Early Graduate),
Berube, Emily R.,
Caverhill, Araya.,
Dee, Liam B.,
Dillon, Aiden J.,
Doody, Kathryn R.,
Drake, Serae L.,
Eaton, Kamealiya M.,
Espling, Hailey M.,
Griffeth, Logan B.,
Hodde, Kevin E.,
Leahy, Jameson M.,
Levesque, Gage.,
Matley, Rebecca D.,
McNeal, Griffen M.,
Moir, Emily L.,
Morrow, Nathan L.,
Oliver, Jakob E.,
Plourde, Megan E.,
Poitras, Carsen J.,
Rand, Christopher A.,
Salch, Tressa J.,
Shea, Jude A.,
St Peter, Sierra K.,
Strid, Carly R.,
Taggett, Jesse M.,
Walton, Jacob S.,
Walton, Justin C.,
Senior Honors
Adams, Christopher I.,
Adams, Taylor L.,
Barker, Lexie J.,
Belanger, Anna G. R.,
Braga, Natalie R.,
Evans, Alissa H.,
Green, Whitley M.,
Guerrette, Kerigan E.,
Hancock, Jacob L.,
Hanley, Grace M.,
Hartley, Damian C.,
Jones, Jaedon E.,
Labreck, Danika L.,
Landes, Matthew B.,
Lapointe, Devin J.,
Margeson, Evan M.,
Margeson, Nicholas E.,
Margeson, Reid W.,
Page, Cassidy M.,
Plante, Ari E.,
Poitras, Colin A.,
Saed, Emily A.,
Sandstrom, Jordon F.,
Spooner, Mikaela L.,
Staples, Nickolas J.,
Voisine, Gavin J.
High Honors Freshmen
Albair, Landan R
Finelli, Ava M
Fraser, Emily R
Green, Makenna C
Griffeth, Joslyn L
Lister, Lauren O
McCrossin, Braxton E
Mustafa, Aaliyah A
Oliver, Joel E
Pelletier, Matthew P
Waldemarson, Landyn R
High Honors Sophomores
Belanger, Cameron P
Hotchkiss, Nathan J
Johnson Roy, Lilly E
Labbe, Javier K
Van Trump, Aislinn P
Willey, Ephraim M
Sophomores
Bray, Lillian N
Cooper, McKenzie C
Derosiers, Kirstiana M
Dumond, Haley E
Marrero, Joseph A
Napalapalai, Prudence L
Ouellette, Claire E
Skidgel, Hailie J
Spooner, Lars W
High Honors Seniors
Beaulieu, Sierra L
Cote, Naomi R
Potter, Carson B
Prashaw, Tanner K
Theriault, Mia A
Thompson, Jordan R
Highest Honors Freshmen
Anderson, Gwendolyn E
Cote, Madelyn E
Deprey, Madelynn H
Godin, Amelia T
Sleeper, Isabella G
Wilcox, Althea A
Wing, Elizabeth M
Highest Honors Sophomores
Anderson, Nicholas G
Hitchcock, Wesley E
Leavitt, Samantha J
Mignacca, Gregory R
Thivierge, Keira S
Highest Honors Juniors
Bell, Kayley L
Blackstone-Eye, Jadynn
Bouchard, Ashlyn A
Cherrier, James R
Dumont, Colin E
Everitt, Nathan L
Ferland, George J
Hyde, Landyn A
Lovewell, Jonathan M
Parent, Kallee G
Savage, Selena D
Trombley, Nevaeh R
Whitmore, Courtney M
Whitten, Dawson C
Highest Honors Seniors
Cyr, Michael S
McNeal, Abbiegale P
Poulin, Amanda A
Powers, Kathleen M
Sleeper, Chloe S
Soucy, Jessica G
Stewart, Eli J
Sutherland, Gabrielle B
Wilcox, Alden T B