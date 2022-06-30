Husson’s Spring Academic Honors Of Aroostook County Students

Husson recognizes Aroostook County students achievements

Husson University in Bangor released their President's List, Dean's List, and Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. Several students from Aroostook County earned the honors by achieving academic success during the semester.

Qualifiers

Husson recognizes students on three lists and distinguishes them based on the semester GPA. The President's list is comprised of students who achieved a GPA of 3.80-4.0 during the semester. Husson's Dean's list is the students that obtained a GPA of 3.60-3.79, and the Honors list is made up of students with a semester GPA of 3.40-3.59.

The students making the lists are in alphabetical order of their hometown, not high school. Congratulations to the following students from Aroostook County:

President's List

Ashland: Willow Hall, Alli Kenney,

Benedicta: Lauren Humphrey

Caribou: Jacob Berkoski, Parker Deprey, Bailey Griffeth, Neena Markie, Alaina Quinlan, Emma Stewart, Willow Whitten, Emily Michaud

Fort Fairfield: Chelsea Ouellette

Fort Kent: Aryan Patel, Matthew Rioux, Britney Nadeau

Hodgdon: Madisyn Merritt, Kylee Mooers, Sabra Scott, Joel Bond, Emma Drew

Houlton: Alexis Miller, Samantha Condon

Presque Isle: Elizabeth Collins, Gabrielle Jandreau, Madelyn Wing, Natalie Bates, Elise Nelson, Bailey Roderick

Van Buren: Abigail Ayotte, Julia Berube, Lauren Headley, Jayde Violette

Dean's List

Blaine: Corey Tilley

Caribou: Hayden Hunter, Madison Zeigler

Dyer Brook: Makaelyn Porter

Easton: Delaney Leach

Fort Fairfield: Alyssa Forsman

Fort Kent: Aidan Sirois, Lance Daigle

Houlton: Isaac Potter, Jeremy Stone

Madawaska: Karissa Hebert

Presque Isle: Isabelle Jackson, Kevin Reed

Honors List

Caribou: Edie Shea

Danforth: Emma Griffiths

Fort Kent: Joshua Soucy

Houlton: Morgan Harris, Rachel Hatfield, Alyssa Drake

Presque Isle: Sierra Blade