Husson’s Spring Academic Honors Of Aroostook County Students

Husson recognizes Aroostook County students achievements 

Husson University in Bangor released their President's List, Dean's List, and Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. Several students from Aroostook County earned the honors by achieving academic success during the semester.

Qualifiers 

Husson recognizes students on three lists and distinguishes them based on the semester GPA. The President's list is comprised of students who achieved a GPA of 3.80-4.0 during the semester. Husson's Dean's list is the students that obtained a GPA of 3.60-3.79, and the Honors list is made up of students with a semester GPA of 3.40-3.59.  

The students making the lists are in alphabetical order of their hometown, not high school. Congratulations to the following students from Aroostook County:  

President's List  

Ashland: Willow Hall, Alli Kenney, 

Benedicta: Lauren Humphrey 

Caribou: Jacob Berkoski, Parker Deprey, Bailey Griffeth, Neena Markie, Alaina Quinlan, Emma Stewart, Willow Whitten, Emily Michaud 

Fort Fairfield: Chelsea Ouellette 

Fort Kent: Aryan Patel, Matthew Rioux, Britney Nadeau 

Hodgdon: Madisyn Merritt, Kylee Mooers, Sabra Scott, Joel Bond, Emma Drew 

Houlton: Alexis Miller, Samantha Condon 

Presque Isle: Elizabeth Collins, Gabrielle Jandreau, Madelyn Wing, Natalie Bates, Elise Nelson, Bailey Roderick 

Van Buren: Abigail Ayotte, Julia Berube, Lauren Headley, Jayde Violette 

Dean's List 

Blaine: Corey Tilley  

Caribou: Hayden Hunter, Madison Zeigler 

Dyer Brook: Makaelyn Porter 

Easton: Delaney Leach 

Fort Fairfield: Alyssa Forsman 

Fort Kent: Aidan Sirois, Lance Daigle 

Houlton: Isaac Potter, Jeremy Stone 

Madawaska: Karissa Hebert 

Presque Isle: Isabelle Jackson, Kevin Reed 

Honors List 

Caribou: Edie Shea 

Danforth: Emma Griffiths  

Fort Kent: Joshua Soucy 

Houlton: Morgan Harris, Rachel Hatfield, Alyssa Drake 

Presque Isle: Sierra Blade

