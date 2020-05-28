Campbellton Region of New Brunswick Reverted to Orange level

The Campbellton-Dalhousie region of New Brunswick has reverted to Orange level under the province’s economic recovery plan following three new cases of COVID-19 that are now verified as travel-related.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the original case was a healthcare worker who had travelled to Quebec for personal reasons, was not forthcoming with that information when they returned to New Brunswick and did not self-isolate.

Higgs added the healthcare worker saw "multiple patients" on their return to the Campbellton area, and there are numerous close contacts that New Brunswick public health needs to trace.

Two-household bubbles are still permitted in the Campbellton region, but personal service businesses, like hair salons, must close again.