Break & Enter at a Business in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B.

The RCMP is looking for help in its investigation of a break & enter at the Familiprix located on Principale Street in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B.

Police said an individual broke into the store December 31, 2019 around 2:45 a.m. and tried to get cash from the register. It was confirmed nothing was stolen, said the RCMP.

Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information about this incident. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.