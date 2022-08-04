Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.

"We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat ... even more beautiful," she writes alongside the video. "Grace's favorite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love."

The clip shows little Grace toddling up and down alongside the construction barrier, pointing out photos of the late Steve Irwin in a construction hat.

"Do you see him? Is he over here? Do you love Grandpa Crocodile?" Irwin can be heard saying in the clip, as the adorable tot responds, "Yeah!"

Irwin is the daughter of the Crocodile Hunter and his wife, Terri Irwin, who frequently appeared alongside her husband in his documentary and TV specials that put an education spotlight on animals such as crocodiles. Steve Irwin died in September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

Bindi Irwin — who shares her daughter Grace with her husband, Chandler Powell — has frequently opened up about her dad's lasting impact, both on the world and on her daughter. In May, she told People that little Grace has a strong connection to her late grandfather through watching his video footage and TV specials.

"We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we're always playing them for Grace. It's so fun to watch her study them," she explained. "I didn't realize how much Dad's passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her."