Selena Gomez Possibly Rebooting 1980s Hit Film ‘Working Girl’

Selena Gomez fans may have a new starring role to look forward to from the actress/singer.

As a producer, Gomez is in final negotiations to work on a reboot of the 1980s classic Working Girl.

1988's Working Girl originally starred Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith, Joan Cusack, and Harrison Ford and followed the journey of a secretary who must take over her office while her boss recovers from a broken leg. When the secretary (Griffith) gives her boss (Weaver) a winning business tip, her boss takes all the credit and workplace hijinks ensue.

The reboot may get a release on Hulu, which Gomez is familiar with as a producer and star of the Emmy-nominated Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Previously, Gomez has also executive produced the Netflix teen series 13 Reasons Why, as well as a handful of other shows including her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef.

The creator of Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, Ilana Pena, is adapting the screenplay.

It's unclear if Gomez will also be starring in the film, but the possibility already has fans excited at the prospect.

"Yes please! I literally watched Working Girl maybe 2 weeks ago. It is still a relevant story and still highly empowering, but it needs to be reworked for modern audiences. I trust in Selena Gomez," one user expressed on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some argued that Working Girl doesn't need a reboot as a certified classic.

One fan said, "Selena Gomez is a fantastic actress, but Working Girl actually holds up super well and doesn't need a remake."

The original film was a box office hit and garnered six Oscar nominations.

A remake of Working Girl would follow the trend of rebooting '80s and '90s classics, like the recently successful Top Gun: Maverick.

The news might be disappointing to Gomez's music fanbase, who have been waiting for new tunes since 2020's Rare.

However, on the music front, some were quick to connect the dots between Gomez and her musician bestie, Taylor Swift.

"Selena Gomez is producing a movie. And in recent patterns we know Taylor Swift looooves soundtracks. So the question is… which 1989 song goes with the movie Working Girl?" a fan theorized on Twitter.