Ben Affleck’s Daughters Were So Starstruck When Meeting Taylor Swift They Couldn’t Speak: ‘Say Something!’

Although they have arguably one of the most famous dads in the world, Ben Affleck's kids still get starstruck when meeting fellow celebrities.

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the father of three recalled the adorable moment he took his two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, to meet pop icon Taylor Swift, spilling the two couldn't even speak once they got in front of her.

"We came all the way here, it's Taylor Swift, say something!" he explained to host Kelly Clarkson of what he told his kids, reenacting their blank stares at the time.

"I'm telling you they're fans," Affleck remembered telling the "All Too Well" singer while his daughters stood there completely silent.

"You look like a liar, you're like, 'I swear they know your songs,'" Clarkson jokingly added.

The American Idol winner — Clarkson shares daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5, with estranged ex Brandon Blackstock — shared the time she took her own little one to meet Aquaman star Jason Momoa. "My kids, like [the] loudest kids on the planet, will not speak," she said of the moment her son met Momoa.

Affleck shares his two daughters and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Argo director and the 49-year-old actress were married for a decade before calling it quits in 2015. He is now dating his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, while the 13 Going on 30 actress has been in a relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller on and off since 2018.

The Golden Globe winner recently gave a rare glimpse into his failed marriage with Garner, telling radio legend Howard Stern their relationship just "did not work" and that "this happens."

On Dec. 14, Affleck explained via The Howard Stern Show, "It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer. We tried, because we had kids. Both of us felt like, 'We don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.'"

The 49-year-old Batman star noted their split was made "amicably."

"Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over the custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes," he added. "But fundamentally it was always underpinned with respect. I knew she was a good mom. I hope that she knew that I was a good dad. I was."