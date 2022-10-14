Connecting with Nature in the County

For many people, living in Aroostook County is all about being at one with nature. The goal is to find a place that has beautiful views, privacy with access to the local community. Well, we’ve found the ideal place for you.

This uniquely designed home has all the elements of true County living. It’s located at 190 Wotton Rd in Monticello, Maine. (See the gallery below).

Privacy and Views

Set on 72 acres, the location is surrounded by woods, trails and yard space with all the privacy you could want. Plus, the views are amazing. Take a look at Mt. Katahdin in the gallery. Just breathtaking. The gigantic windows let the light pour into the space.

Huge Interior with Open Floor Plan

Inside, the 2,763 square foot home has cathedral ceilings with an open floor plan. Talk about expansive. There are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and an additional two half bathrooms. The wood floors are absolutely gorgeous throughout the house.

Family Friendly Home

This is perfect for a family with kids. There’s a loft and a hide-away staircase. So original and one of a kind. The whole family will embrace the bountiful outdoors surrounding the property.

State of the Art Kitchen

Cooking at home is perfected with state of the art stoves and appliances. Ther kitchen is a chef’s dream come true. Enjoy all the granite counter tops too. You’ll see all this in the photos below.

Keeping Warm and Keeping the Lights On

Staying warm and comfortable during the winter is made easy with a pellet stove and propane heat throughout. Plus, there’s a generator in case it’s needed during any power outages.

More Information

The home is listed by Northern Maine Realty, Inc. for $799,900 with MLS#1532784. For more information go to Redfin.com.

Beautiful Country Living at its Finest in Monticello, Maine