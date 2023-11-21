What Will Books-A-Million Look Like on Stillwater Ave in Bangor?

A single-story BAM!?

Bangor's Books-A-Million, also known as 'BAM!,' is set to undergo a transformation next year as it relocates from its current spot at 116 Bangor Mall Blvd to the former Bed Bath and Beyond location on Stillwater Ave.

Get our free mobile app

The move has been confirmed, with the current BAM! store at Bangor Mall Blvd continuing operations throughout the holiday shopping season. The transition to the new Stillwater Ave location is expected to commence after the new year, with the move slated to be completed before March of 2024. Both stores will remain open during the transition period.

Credit: The Dunham Group / Commercial Real Estate Credit: The Dunham Group / Commercial Real Estate loading...

While the future tenant for the Bangor Mall Blvd space remains uncertain, speculating about it will certainly be fun! It's a great location with so much potential.

Credit: The Dunham Group / Commercial Real Estate Credit: The Dunham Group / Commercial Real Estate loading...

This relocation follows the closure of all Bed Bath and Beyond stores after the corporation's bankruptcy filing, with the brand now rebranded as an online-only entity under new ownership by Overstock.com.

Scott Miller Scott Miller loading...

Before BAM! took residence at Bangor Mall Blvd, the space housed a Borders bookstore, contributing to Bangor's accustomed presence of bookstores with multiple levels. The absence of the iconic spiral staircase and elevator combo in the new single-story BAM! location may evoke a sense of loss for Bangor bookworms.

Credit: The Dunham Group / Commercial Real Estate Credit: The Dunham Group / Commercial Real Estate loading...

Without these distinctive features, BAM! risks becoming 'just another bookstore.' What sets it apart from Barnes & Noble? Well, aside from the fact that Bangor doesn't have a Barnes & Noble?

Borders BrokenSphere // Wikimedia Commons loading...

At first, a single-story BAM! may sound funky, but with over 200 Books-A-Million locations across the country, they know what they’re doing, and we’ll certainly get used to it—no matter how long it takes.

Mainers Say These are the First-Winter Essentials Gallery Credit: Jason Stewart

Here's What You Absolutely Must Accept if You Move to Bangor Bangor is Maine's Queen City, with about 33,000 residents. If you move here, here are some things to keep in mind. Gallery Credit: Kid