Want to Live in a Waterfront New Hampshire Train Station House With Caboose?

I have seen some unique real estate in my day, but this has to be one of the most unique properties on the market right now.

Do you have a fascination with trains similar to Sheldon Cooper from the Big Bang Theory? Then look no further than 4 Hartshorn Road in Barnstead, New Hampshire.

This New Hampshire train station (with a caboose included) has the original ticketing window intact. How freaking charming! Plus, the house is located right on the beautiful Suncook River. A plethora of recreational activities await you, including kayaking or canoeing. Or if you prefer to look at water from afar rather than be submerged, it's not a bad place to enjoy your morning coffee. The property is currently listed for $499,900.

Sure, she's a fixer upper. Admittedly, there are some elements of the property that come off a bit rustic, but this house has SO MUCH POTENTIAL and could easily be updated to fit a more modern aesthetic.

As it says in the listing:

"This property has managed to preserve it's history and character but still offers all of the modern conveniences you need. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of history and a truly distinctive living space. "

Let's take a peek inside, shall we?

