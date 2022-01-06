Match made in Heaven or Hell? Music mashups appear all over the internet, but the latest one sweeping the nation is Flo Rida's smash hit song "Low" in the style of The Beach Boys.

The Beach Boys were an iconic rock band that dominated the '60s and '70s with hits such as "Surfin' USA" and "California Girls." The original group consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson; their cousin Mike Love; and pal Al Jardine.

Flo Rida released the earworm tune "Low" with fellow rapper T-Pain in 2007 and instantly everyone we knew was singing about "apple bottom jeans."

What we never expected was the bubble gum pop rock group to belt out such lyrics as "low, low, low, shawty got low."

The lyrics continue: "Them baggy sweat pants and the Reeboks with the straps (with the straps) / She turned around and gave that big booty a slap (hey) / She hit the floor (she hit the floor) / Next thing you know / Shawty got low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low."

The original mashup was created by YouTuber Salvador Peralta which has racked up over 1.6 million views since it's release with a wide range of comments of people completely mesmerized by the interesting tune.

We can't tell if we're completely obsessed with this ridiculousness or utterly offended that the two worlds have collided. Here are a few TikTok's of the mashup for you to decide:

Even the user had to issue an apology to her followers saying, "I am SO sorry, but if I had to hear it so do you."

Another user questioned who on earth would mix the two, but appeared to love it. "Which one of you godless heathens did this?! Who got out of bed and said you know what I'm gonna do this!" he wrote, adding: "This sound exists to spite time and reason AND WHY IS IT SO GOOD!!!!"

A third just chilled in their car and rode the wave of shenanigans! "Waiting for my manager to get here and found this beauty," they wrote while lip syncing for their life to the BOP!

Love or Hate? Let us know!!