Augusta Police Stop Theft From Church

Since we were small children, we've all be taught that stealing is wrong. Now, this is my own personal opinion and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of my coworkers, friends, or family. But, in my opinion, stealing from certain people or places makes the crime that much worse. For example, small children, the elderly, and... CHURCH!

Well, that's what almost happened this morning, if it weren't for the great officers of the Augusta Police Department.

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, at around 7 AM, police were alerted (by a tip from a community member) that a Millinocket man had allegedly taken about $2,000 worth of tools and other items from the First United Pentecostal Church on Wilson Street in Augusta.

Police apprehended 45 year old Brock A. Malone, of Millinocket and charged him with Burglary, Theft By Unauthorized Taking, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

The press release goes on to say:

"This was a gleaming example that Community Policing is alive and well in the City of Augusta! Had it not been for this engaged community member, our Police department may not have heard about the Burglary until Malone was well out of our community."

We couldn't agree more!

