Website Helps Maine Residents Find Restaurants W/ Outdoor Dining

Over the last year, we have seen business owners innovate like they never have before. This is especially true for bar and restaurant owners. With occupancy limits put on their businesses, many needed to find a way to expand their footprint just to survive.

Over the summer, there was more outdoor seating than there is in Paris or Rome. I was especially impressed by the way Augusta took over parking spaces so restaurants without patios had a place to set up tables. For some businesses, this practice continued into the winter. At the very least, they invested in high powered outdoor heaters. Many chose to purchase those dining igloos.

There is a good chance that we will see the practice of outdoor dining continue even after the pandemic is long behind us.

Because of this, it does not surprise me that a website has been launched to help diners find restaurants / bars with patios, decks, etc.

According to the KJ, the Greater Portland Council of Governments has, with a $50,000 grant from the Maine Office of Tourism, created maineoutdoordine.com. The website is a rebranding / reformatting of the Maine Winter Dine Facebook page.

The website is broken down by regions. Kennebec & Moose River Valleys, Mid-Coast, Greater Portland, Aroostook County, etc.

Featured restaurants in Central Maine & the Mid-Coast include The Quarry Tap Room in Hallowell, Bigelow Brewing Company in Skowhegan, Marshall Wharf Brewing Company in Belfast, and King Eider's Pub in Damariscotta.

Check it out HERE

