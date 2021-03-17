Demi Lovato Reveals She was Raped at 15 During Her Time on Disney Channel

Demi Lovato revealed that she was raped as a teenager during her Disney Channel days.

On Tuesday (March 16), the singer's new documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, debuted at SXSW. In the film, the "Anyone" singer speaks about the traumatic event, as well as dropsh numerous other bombshell revelations.

“I lost my virginity in a rape,” she reveals in the film, per The Guardian. “I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control, and all it did was just make me feel worse.”

Lovato beat herself up for years and it was difficult for her to come to terms with the fact that her experience was rape.

"We were hooking up but I said, 'Hey, this is not going any farther, I’m a virgin, and I don’t want to lose it this way.' And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways," she recalls in the film, according to TMZ. "And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him. I still hooked up with him."

“And, you know what, f--k it, I’m just gonna say it: my #MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me, and they never got in trouble for it," she reportedly adds. "They never got taken out of the movie they were in.”

Lovato also explains that the reason she is now speaking out about the crime is "because everyone that that happens to should absolutely speak their voice if they can and feel comfortable doing so."

After the incident, Lovato turned to unhealthy ways to deal with the trauma. "I had to see this person all the time, so I stopped eating and coped in other ways — cutting, throwing up, whatever. My bulimia got so bad that I started throwing up blood for the first time."

Lovato also addresses other traumas and eye-opening life events in the new film, revealing that she was briefly legally blind after her 2018 drug overdose. She also reveals that her drug dealer sexually assaulted her while she was high on drugs during that same overdose.

Demi Lovato's documentary will premiere to the public on YouTube March 23.