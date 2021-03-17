Caribou Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

A 29-year-old Caribou man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court records said Nathan Corbin and co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico between approximately July 2018 and May 2019. The drugs were distributed in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine.

Corbin faces up to $1 million in fines and up to 20 years in prison. Officials also said he will face between three years and a lifetime of supervised release.

The sentencing will take place after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case was investigated by the U.S. DEA, MDEA and Homeland Security. Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies assisted.

The prosecution is a result of the ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Program, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The OCDETF mission is to identify, investigate and prosecute high-level members of drug trafficking enterprises, bringing together the combined expertise and unique abilities of federal, state and local law enforcement.