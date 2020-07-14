ATV Stolen from Upper Brighton, New Brunswick

The Woodstock RCMP is seeking the public's help to locate a stolen all-terrain vehicle from Upper Brighton, N.B.

The vehicle is a green and brown camouflaged 2015 Honda Fourtrax 420, with New Brunswick licence plate XY1 075 and vehicle identification number 1HFTE40G4F4100225. It has a black Bronco seat installed on the rear of the vehicle.

It is believed that the vehicle was taken from outside a home on Route 105 on June 12.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the vehicle since June 12 is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP detachment at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.