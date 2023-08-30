Arrest Made after Attempted Burglary at Dana White’s Maine Home

Police arrested a 23-year-old man from Glenburn on Monday for attempted burglary at the Levant home of UFC President Dana White.

Attempted Burglary at Dana White’s Home in Levant

Brady Cooper was charged with “two criminal offenses and the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for further review,” said the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect Fled the Scene

Deputies were called to White’s property on Phillips Road around 1:45 pm Monday for a report of an attempted burglary. The suspect had already fled the scene in a vehicle when they arrived.

Surveillance Video

Police reviewed surveillance video and met with the property manager. “The property was occupied at the time of the incident, but they did not have contact with the suspect involved,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Social Media Tips and Other Evidence

Tips were posted on social media after the video was shared. More evidence was collected and Cooper was interviewed and arrested. No additional information was released. The investigation remains open.

