Maine’s Dana White Announces Three Huge UFC Title Fights for 2024

Dana White, the CEO of the UFC and a resident of Levant, Maine, took to his social media platforms to make a thrilling announcement regarding three significant title fights scheduled for January, February, and March.

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis

UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland Getty Images loading...

UFC 276: Tavares v Du Plessis Getty Images loading...

First on the list is the newly crowned middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, who is set to defend his title against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 on January 20th, 2024. This will be Strickland's inaugural title defense, following his remarkable upset victory over Israel Adesanya in September at UFC 293. Notably, Du Plessis was originally slated to challenge for the belt but had to withdraw due to injuries.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria

UFC 290: Volkanovski v Rodriguez Getty Images loading...

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 Getty Images loading...

Next, for those eager to celebrate Valentine's Day, White has a belated gift in store. On February 17th, the champion Alexander Volkanovski will return to the featherweight division to defend his title against Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski earned additional respect when he stepped up for a short-notice bout against Islam Makhachev, despite falling short in the contest. Now back at 145lbs, he faces a tough challenge from Topuria, who recently dominated Josh Emmett in a five-round fight in June.

UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2

UFC 252 Miocic v Cormier 3: Weigh-Ins Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images loading...

Lastly, White confirmed that the much-anticipated rematch between "Suga" Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera will headline UFC 299 on March 9th. O'Malley is making his first bantamweight title defense against the man who handed him a defeat in their previous encounter back in August 2020. O'Malley's journey to the title culminated with a victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in Boston.

With these thrilling announcements, 2024 appears to be kicking off with a bang, and we can't wait to see what else Maine’s own Dana White has in store.

It's also worth noting that UFC 300 is just around the corner, promising to be a major event in the making.

