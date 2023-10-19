Maine Man Died after Being Pinned Between Farm Equipment

A 74-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was pinned between farm equipment. The incident happened around 11 am on Avenue Road in Levant.

Man was Pinned between Farm Equipment

The Maine State Police said Michael Evans died after he was pinned between a backhoe connected to a trailer and a stabilizer bar. Evans died at the scene, according to WABI News.

Police: Ongoing Investigation

His body was taken to the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. The investigation remains open, said police.

