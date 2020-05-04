Another Meteor Shower Will Peak in Maine Tomorrow

From the Lyrid meteor shower to Elon Musk's Starlink satellites passing by, the night sky over Maine has seen quite a bit of activity in the last couple of weeks.

According to WMTW, Mainers will likely get another chance to check out some wicked fast space rocks this week. Tomorrow night (Tuesday 5/5/20) the Eta Aquariid meteor shower is forecasted to peak over Maine.

The Aquariid meteor shower actually comes from debris of Halley's comet as it crosses our orbit every year in early Spring. Experts say peak viewing for Mainers will be the predawn hours of May 5th and 6th, though an almost super moon will make viewing relatively difficult for most of us.

If you ARE able to see some of the shower, you can expect to see 10-30 meteors an hour at its peak. The space rocks will be travelling at around 150,000 miles per hour. That's even faster than your friend from high school's old Fox Body Mustang.

Oh, and bonus fun fact. I asked Siri how old Halley's Comet it and she said 4.5 billion years. That's insane. Someone should get Halley a Life Alert.