Get Paid $1300 To Watch 13 Horror Movies By Maine’s Stephen King

Do you love a good scare? The fright of your life? Or, maybe you're not a fan of any horror flick because you are the jumpy type?

No matter which category you fall into, $1300 could be yours, but only if you are willing to watch 13 Horror Films before Halloween of 2021. Stephen King's Scream Job is back with Chapter Two, and they need you!

According to USDISH.com, DISH wants to pay YOU $1300 to watch 13 scary movies. Well, not just any 13 horror flicks, and Nope, they are a specific list of 13 horror movies by Stephen King that offer the scariest scares.

Here are the 13 movies you'll need to watch to get that $1300!

Carrie - You may watch the original or 2013 remake.

You may watch the original or 2013 remake. Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

It - You may watch the original or 2017 remake.

You may watch the original or 2017 remake. It: Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary - You may watch the original or 2019 remake.

You may watch the original or 2019 remake. Salem's Lot

The Shining

Doctor Sleep

Want to take on this super tricky challenge? You can sign up HERE.

No degree is necessary, nor are drug tests or background checks. However, applicants need to be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident of the United States to apply and participate.

